Kristaps Porzingis cites ‘New York grit’ as reason for comeback

As if coming back from down 19 to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night wasn’t already enough to impress Knicks fans, Kristaps Porzingis further endeared himself to the city with his comments after the game.

Porzingis scored 40 points and added eight rebounds and six blocks in the Knicks’ 108-101 win over the Pacers. After the game, he cited the “New York grit” as a driving force behind the team’s comeback.

You know fans are just going to eat that up. They’re gonna give these Knicks a grit-related nickname. They’re going to put the saying on T-shirts.

It’s not quite the second coming of Linsanity, but there is a buzz building around Knicks basketball this season now that the team has won five of its last six. Fans are looking for every reason possible to get excited about the Knicks. Porzingis keeps providing them.