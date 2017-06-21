Kristaps Porzingis seemingly responds to trade rumors

Kristaps Porzingis has not been in contact with the New York Knicks since the season ended and is working out in his home country of Latvia, but it appears he is very aware of his name coming up in trade rumors back in the States.

In one of his social media posts Wednesday, Porzingis may have been subtly responding to the news that Phil Jackson is shopping him around.

Kristaps with the "FR" (For Real) and Carmelo with the "REALLY." Knicks are hilarious. pic.twitter.com/PeRVvKHPb1 — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 21, 2017

While it might be a stretch to assume Porzingis was reacting to the trade chatter, it wouldn’t be the first time the 21-year-old has sent a subtle message to the team on social media.

The only reason Jackson would consider the idea of trading Porzingis is if the former No. 4 overall pick is unhappy with the direction of the team and/or unwilling to buy into Phil’s triangle offense. Everything we have heard since Porzingis skipped his exit interview indicates both of those things are true.