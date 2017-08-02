Kristaps Porzingis says he wants to spend entire career with Knicks

Now that Phil Jackson is out in New York, Kristaps Porzingis sounds a lot more optimistic about staying with the Knicks.

Porzingis told Shaun Powell of NBA.com that New York is “home” to him now, and he’d like to be a Knick for life.

“So far it’s been tough in New York, but my journey is only beginning and I hope to stay there my whole career, so as a city we can have some fun and win some games and do something big,” Porzingis said. “For me, it’s now home.”

Porzingis admitted that he’ll be interested to see what has changed once camp reconvenes.

“For everybody, a lot of things were surprising and a lot of things were unexpected,” Porzingis said. “We’ll see when I get there and start working out with the guys. We’ll see what has changed. It’s hard to say with everything going on in New York but once I get there I’ll see things more clearer.”

Porzingis skipped his exit meeting with Phil Jackson after the season, launching a whole rush of rumors. Now that Jackson is out, Porzingis seems like he’s going to be approaching things a bit differently.