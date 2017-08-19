Kristaps Porzingis has funny trash talk for Knicks teammate before EuroBasket game

New York Knicks teammates Kristaps Porzingis and Mindaugas Kuzminskas will be lining up on opposite sides at EuroBasket this summer, and Porzingis, for one, is relishing the moment.

Ahead of a meeting Saturday between Porzingis’ Latvia and Kuzminskas’ Lithuania in a pre-tournament prep game, KP posted this funny trash talk for King Kuz on his Instagram Story, per Tommy Beer of Basketball Insiders.

Latvia (and KP) are playing Lithuania (and Kuz) tonight in a prep game for the Eurobasket tournament. Porzingis letting Kuz know he's ready pic.twitter.com/qRTfV77XOF — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 19, 2017

Of course, Porzingis has been known to fancy a friendly jab or two every now and then. But then again, maybe this is all part of the mental training regimen he has apparently been undergoing this offseason.