Kristaps Porzingis tweets, then deletes image about struggles

Kristaps Porzingis tweeted and then quickly deleted an image on Thursday night that seemed to be about struggles.

The image showed a person on a bicycle headed to a finish line, riding a straight path. Beneath that was a similar image of a person on a bicycle riding towards a goal, but there were many impediments along the way:

Kristaps Porzingis tweeted this, then deleted it… pic.twitter.com/cL3qybTNEC — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) February 24, 2017

Porzingis’ tweet is quite reflective of reality and what it’s like when things stand in the way of people trying to accomplish goals. He sent it out the night he left the New York Knicks’ lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers with a foot injury. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Porzingis suffered a sprained ankle in the game.

The Knicks expected to be a formidable team this season, but that plan has not panned out. They’re now 23-35 and five games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Porzingis meanwhile is living up to his promise from when he was drafted No. 4 overall, though this ankle injury could be the latest setback standing in the way of the Knicks improving.