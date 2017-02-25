Kyle Korver helped convince Deron Williams to sign with Cavs?

Three-time All-Star point guard Deron Williams is en route to Cleveland, and one of his old teammates may have had something to do with it.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com on Saturday, Cavaliers swingman Kyle Korver helped convince Williams, who was waived by the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week, to join the team.

Korver and Williams were teammates on the Utah Jazz from 2008 to 2010, making the playoffs in all three of their seasons together. While those very same Jazz were actually rumored to have interest in a reunion with Williams, the former No. 3 overall pick had long been mentioned as a target for the backcourt-needy defending champions. Perhaps that opportunity to settle some unfinished business with his former mate and compete for a title was what put the Cavs over the top for Williams.