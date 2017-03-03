Kyle Korver won’t rule out possibility of return to Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Kyle Korver is leaving the door open ever so slightly for a possible return to Atlanta.

Ahead of the Cavs-Hawks game on Friday, his first game in Atlanta since being traded, Korver was asked by Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if the ship had sailed on a return to the Hawks. The veteran sharpshooter, who will become an unrestricted free agent after the season, simply replied that he hadn’t thought about it yet.

Asked Korver if book is closed on Atlanta as he is an UFA this summer. Says he hasn't thought about it yet. — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) March 3, 2017

Korver, who will turn 36 later this month, was a fan favorite in Atlanta and played there for five seasons, making his lone career All-Star team with them in 2015. He was traded to the Cavs in January in exchange for Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, cash considerations, and a future first-rounder.

In most instances, the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement prevents teams from re-signing players they dealt away until the one-year anniversary of the trade (e.g. if the player is waived by his new team). But as an impending UFA, Korver appears to be in the clear, creating another juicy potential reunion storyline for a recently-acquired Cavs vet.