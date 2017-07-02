Kyle Korver reportedly staying with Cavs on three-year deal

Kyle Korver will remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers next season, as the veteran sharpshooter has reportedly agreed to sign an extension with the team.

Shams Charania of The Vertical reports that the Cavs reached an agreement on a three-year, $22 million extension with Korver.

Korver would be 39 in the final year of the deal, though it’s unclear if the contract will include a team or player option.

Korver, a career 43 percent shooter from 3-point range, averaged 10.1 points per game last season. The Cavs acquired him in a trade with the Hawks in which they sent Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and a protected 2019 draft pick to Atlanta.

LeBron James called Korver out by name after a loss in the playoffs back in May, but obviously LeBron likes having Korver as a teammate. The Cavs generally don’t make any moves that James is opposed to.