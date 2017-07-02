Kyle Lowry announces he will re-sign with Raptors

Free agent point guard Kyle Lowry announced Sunday that he will return to the Toronto Raptors.

Writing for the Players’ Tribune, Lowry said that he had made the “easy decision” to re-sign with the Raptors, saying it was simply home.

“I’m coming back to Toronto because my heart is telling me that it’s home — and because staying home, for me and my family, feels like the right thing to do,” Lowry wrote. “My heart is telling me that this is the best city in the world, with the best basketball fans in the world. It’s telling me that the Raptors can be a championship-level team, sooner than later. And I’ll be honest (and don’t hate) — it’s telling me that I’ve still never had poutine.

“But most of all: It’s telling me that, if you’re looking for people to believe in — choose the people who believed in you first.”

Lowry did not confirm the terms of his deal, but reports indicated it was for three years and about $100 million.

Kyle Lowry has agreed to a three-year, near $100M deal to return to Toronto, league source tells The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2017

This does not come as a huge surprise. Many other teams snapped up point guards quickly, leaving Toronto as the only suitor that could really afford Lowry’s services. He will have wanted a longer deal, but he gets one heck of a payday for the short-term commitment.