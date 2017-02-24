Kyle Lowry competed at All-Star Weekend with injured wrist

Toronto is feeling the post-All-Star blues in more ways than one.

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was ruled for Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics due to a right wrist injury with head coach Dwane Casey saying that he will be re-evaluated next week, per Josh Lewenerg of TSN. Casey also revealed that Lowry hurt the wrist in Toronto’s final game before the All-Star break but thought it would be fine and competed at All-Star Weekend.

Unexpectedly, Lowry is out with a right wrist injury. Doesn't sound like a 1 game thing either, Casey says he'll be reevaluated next week — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 24, 2017

Casey says Lowry hurt his wrist in Charlotte game before break, thought it would be fine & played in ASG. Not a good look on player or team — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 24, 2017

Lowry participated in the Three Point Contest on Saturday, finishing with just nine points in his only round. He also played 18 minutes in the All-Star Game the next night, scoring 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Lowry was, however, spotted on the bench with a large wrap around the wrist during the game.

I guess that explains why Kyle Lowry had this massive wrap around his right wrist. pic.twitter.com/Uv1tkKPXNm — Kevin Rashidi (@KevinRashidi) February 24, 2017

The second half of the season will be critical in determining the playoff fate of the 33-24 Raptors, especially with some new trade acquisitions who need time to build chemistry with the rest of the roster. If Lowry’s injury becomes a multi-week issue, both he and the Raptors medical staff are going to have a lot of explaining to do as to why a couple of meaningless competitions were prioritized over the greater good of the team.