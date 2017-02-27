Kyle Lowry needs surgery to remove loose bodies from wrist

Here’s a development that could have some major implications for the playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference.

The Toronto Raptors announced on Monday that three-time All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry will have to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his right wrist and is aiming to return by the postseason.

Kyle Lowry to undergo surgery Tuesday morning to remove loose bodies from right wrist. Aim to return for playoffs. #WeTheNorth — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) February 27, 2017

It’s a tough break for the Raptors and all but confirms that Lowry is done for the regular season. But it’s one that unfortunately may have been avoidable when you consider the circumstances surrounding the injury.

Lowry, who will turn 31 next month, was averaging 22.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game this season. Cory Joseph, a strong (albeit low-ceiling) two-way contributor, will assume starting point guard duties indefinitely, but it still may be panic time in Toronto. The injury is to Lowry’s shooting hand, which is highly concerning for a perimeter player, especially a famously streaky shooter like him. The Raptors also acquired some major pieces at the deadline in Serge Ibaka and PJ Tucker, and Lowry’s absence means that the team won’t have all their core guys developing chemistry with one another until the playoffs, where the margin for error shrinks infinitely. Simply brutal.