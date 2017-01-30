Kyle Lowry thinks Donald Trump’s travel ban is bulls–t (Video)

Kyle Lowry was very blunt about what he thinks of President Trump’s travel ban.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order temporarily suspending refugees and immigrants to the United States from seven nations, which resulted in widespread protests throughout the weekend. Many have denounced the order, including some in the sports world. Among them is the all-star point guard of the Raptors.

When asked his thoughts during a session with the media on Monday, Lowry used profanity to drive his point home, which can be heard below.

Lowry is certainly not alone in his feeling, although most won’t have the opportunity to speak as strongly with cameras on them. Lowry wasn’t the only NBA player to comment on Trump’s ban on Monday. Lakers forward Luol Deng posted a powerful message with the perspective of being a refugee himself. You can see what he had to say here.