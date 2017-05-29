Kyle O’Quinn posterizes Josh Norman during celebrity basketball game

Kyle O’Quinn is 6-foot-10 and plays center for the New York Knicks. Josh Norman is an even 6-foot and plays cornerback for the Washington Redskins. Needless to say, any one-on-one showdown on the court would provide a wildly unfair advantage for O’Quinn.

And it did.

During the Bam Bam’s Spring Jam Annual Celebrity Basketball Game held in Virginia on Saturday, O’Quinn and Norman found themselves on the opposite team. And at one point in the game, Norman found himself to be the last line of defense against a streaking O’Quinn.

Although Norman gave it his best shot, the always vocal cornerback was on the wrong end of a posterizing dunk.

There were no hard feelings after the game, which helped raise money for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kam Chancellor and his charity, the Kam Cares Foundation, which benefits “underserved communities in Hampton Roads and Seattle areas.”

Appreciate my boy @jno24 coming thru blessing the foundation with his presence at the #CelebrityBasketballGame @kamcaresfoundation A post shared by Kameron Chancellor (@bambamkam) on May 27, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

All in all, the game was filled with smiles and good fun, which was a far cry from a Josh Norman interview earlier this week in which he hinted suspensions were coming this season when he goes face-to-face with Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant.