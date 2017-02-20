Kyrie Irving: All-Star Game will probably have better defense in future

Enthusiasm for the defense-optional NBA All-Star Game is quickly fading, and even the players know it.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving said after Sunday’s All-Star Game that better defense will probably be played in future editions.

“I think going forward, the All-Star experience will probably get a little harder in terms of defense,” Irving said, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

“I told my team tonight, a couple of my teammates that I was just going to come out and try to come out aggressive and keep the pace going,” continued Irving. “But they’re a little matador in terms of the layups they let go, few guys standing at halfcourt. It’s all in good fun, but I definitely think that, if we want a competitive game, guys will probably have to talk about it before the game.”

This year’s 192-182 victory by the West over the East set the record for most combined points scored in an All-Star Game, breaking the one just set last year. It’s perfectly understandable that players might not want to overexert themselves in an exhibition. But there’s a middle ground to be had as the game has devolved into basically just uncontested dunks and wide-open 3s.

By now, the ASG entertainment value has just about hit rock bottom, so hopefully Irving, who made headlines during the weekend for other reasons, can rally his fellow All-Stars to put together a more exciting game for the fans with a more concerted and collective two-way effort in the future.