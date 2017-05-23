Kyrie Irving tweaks ankle in Game 4, remains in game

Kyrie Irving gave Cleveland Cavaliers fans a major scare late in the third quarter of Game 4 when he went down with a foot injury.

Irving was running in transition following a steal on the defensive end by LeBron James and went to the rim after being passed the ball. He went up in traffic for a layup, but came down grabbing his left ankle.

Here's the play Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle on. Impressive finish and the good news is he's staying in the game. #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/9OQKF6shlh — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) May 24, 2017

Irving was down holding his foot for a while and even was examined. He tied his shoelaces tighter, got up, and remained in the game.

A replay showed that he may have rolled his left ankle on the way to the basket for a layup.

Irving did not miss any action and actually scored the Cavs’ next basket. Through three quarters, he led the Cavs with 39 points.