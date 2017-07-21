Kyrie Irving reportedly considered requesting trade after Cavs won title

Kyrie Irving’s discontent with the Cleveland Cavaliers had apparently been festering for even longer than we had thought.

In his original report about Irving asking out of Cleveland, Brian Windhorst of ESPN also reveals the All-Star guard considered asking for a trade from the Cavs after they won the NBA title in 2016 but ultimately decided against it.

Winning a championship usually has a way of curing whatever ills a team may be battling, but the fact Irving was even considering requesting a trade during the Cavs’ post-title victory lap suggests his frustration was very deep-seated.

Indications are that the former No. 1 overall pick no longer wants to play with LeBron James and desires a more featured role — something no ring in Cleveland could ever solve. With a number of teams now being mentioned in connection with him, Irving may soon be getting his wish.