Report: Kyrie Irving could push for trade if LeBron James plans to leave Cavs

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have developed a great relationship both on and off the court since James returned to Cleveland, and Irving may have no interest in playing for the Cavaliers if LeBron leaves again.

LeBron can opt out of his contract next summer, and he is expected to do just that. Whether or not he re-signs with the Cavs depends upon what happens between now and then, but suddenly it does not seem like a sure thing. According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Irving has already been thinking about potential trade destinations if LeBron ends up leaving Cleveland.

Sources told Cowley that Irving has been in contact with some of his Team USA teammates about potentially joining forces. Chicago could be an option.

All-Star Kyrie Irving has been contacting some of his former Team USA teammates and letting them know that he might be willing to push for a trade, especially if he feels the Cavs’ run could end quickly with James able to opt out after next season. Through back channels, Chicago would be one of the places that Irving would be interested to play. Clearly the asking price for Irving would be too rich for what the Bulls have, and a third team would also have to be brought into that mix.

Irving is said to be intrigued by the thought of forming a backcourt with Jimmy Butler. Of course, there is also a report that Butler may push the Bulls to send him to Cleveland before Thursday’s NBA Draft.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Cavs now that general manager David Griffin has been dismissed, and Irving’s future with the team may have played a role in the front office shakeup. Irving’s situation is just one of many things Cleveland will have to address over the next 12 months or so.