Kyrie Irving doubtful for Sunday due to minor facial fracture

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving is doubtful for Sunday’s game due to a minor facial fracture, according to the team.

Irving suffered the injury early in the first quarter Friday night, when teammate Aron Baynes inadvertently elbowed him in the face while trying to defend a Kemba Walker shot.

The accidental elbow looks set to cost Irving at least one game, and it remains to be seen how much more time — if any — Irving will miss. After facing the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, their next game will be in Brooklyn to face the Nets on Tuesday.