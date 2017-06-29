Report: Kyrie Irving could go to Jazz in potential Paul George trade

It’s NBA offseason rumor time, and we may have our craziest trade rumor yet.

SiriusXM NBA host Mitch Lawrence reported on Twitter Thursday that the Cavs, Jazz and Pacers are talking about a potential 3-way trade that would send Paul George and George Hill to Cleveland, and Kyrie Irving to the Jazz.

Can NBA off-season get crazier? Yup. Kyrie Irving’s name now linked to Jazz with George Hill going to Cavs in sign-and-trade, per sources. — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) June 30, 2017

G Hill to Cavs, Kyrie to Utah, part of potential 3-way, with Paul George the main headliner joining LeBron. Pacers seeking top picks. — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) June 30, 2017

This would be a complicated deal, as would any involving George. The Pacers’ asking price for the wing is said to be very high, and Cleveland might not have enough assets to pull off a deal for him on their own, which is why they would try to loop in another team.

The really interesting part about this rumor is the involvement of Irving. Former Cavs GM David Griffin reportedly refused to trade Irving, while some reports have said team owner Dan Gilbert is willing to do so. That could explain why such a trade might be in discussion.

Whether or not a major deal like this goes through remains to be seen, but we do know that teams are having trade talks about acquiring George, and rumors such as this one probably won’t sit well with someone like Irving.