Kyrie Irving gives his jersey, shoes to soldiers on military appreciation night

Kyrie Irving made a few soldiers’ night on Tuesday by leaving them with some awesome memorabilia.

The Brooklyn Nets held a “Hoops for Troops” night where they honored the men and women of the military who were in attendance for the team’s game against the Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center.

Although he played for the opponent, Irving wanted to show his appreciation for the military. After leading Boston to a 109-102 win over Brooklyn, Irving gave his jersey and shoes to a few soldiers:

On military appreciation night in Brooklyn, @KyrieIrving wanted to thank some soldiers in attendance himself pic.twitter.com/s7Hk6D9Pog — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 15, 2017

Irving led his team with 25 points in the game. He was playing for the first time since suffering a facial fracture on Friday night.