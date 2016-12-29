Kyrie Irving limps off court, possibly with hamstring injury

Kyrie Irving appeared to have aggravated a hamstring injury during Thursday’s win over the Boston Celtics.

Irving scored 32 points and dished out 12 assists in 42 minutes during the Cavs’ 124-118 win. He subbed himself out late in the game and was grabbing his right hamstring. He also appeared to be favoring the leg before halftime.

It was no surprise then that Kyrie was limping after he did his postgame interview with TNT’s David Aldridge:

Kyrie Irving talks about hamstring injury, limps away from interview pic.twitter.com/KwZZoCJZS3 — Hoop Ball (@HoopBallTweets) December 30, 2016

Time will tell whether Irving will be able to play in the Cavs’ game at Charlotte on Saturday.