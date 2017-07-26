Did Kyrie Irving mock LeBron James with ‘I’m coming home’ video?

It goes without saying that the relationship between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving is not at a high point, but would Irving risk creating even more drama by mocking LeBron on social media?

Some people seem to think so.

On Tuesday, Irving posted a video on Snapchat of him singing Skylar Grey’s “I’m Coming Home” while on a flight back from China. Was he taking a subtle swipe at his teammate?

Kyrie Irving sings "I'm Coming Home" mocking LeBron James on flight back from Asia. pic.twitter.com/TNOd0KuJDn — Matt Medley (@MedleyHoops) July 26, 2017

Of course, the whole “I’m coming home” thing was a big theme when LeBron returned to the Cavaliers back in 2014. As Chazz Scogna of Fansided reminded us, Grey even performed the song at a welcome back rally that the Cavs held for James.

It’s not like LeBron and Irving are the only ones to use Grey’s “I’m Coming Home” in that context, but you can understand why people wonder if Kyrie was trolling given some of the ridiculous reports we have heard in recent days.