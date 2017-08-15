Report: Kyrie Irving willing to sign extension with Spurs if traded there

The Kyrie Irving-to-San Antonio train continues to pick up steam.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the Spurs do indeed have interest in trading for the All-Star guard and that Irving is willing to commit to an extension in San Antonio if he is dealt there.

Irving, who has two years left on his deal, has listed the Spurs as one of the teams he would like to play for. There is also plenty of long-term opportunity in the San Antonio backcourt with Tony Parker (age 35) and Manu Ginobili (age 40) on their last legs and Patty Mills a questionable starting option.

One retired Spurs great recently said Irving would be a great fit on the team, and it makes perfect sense why San Antonio’s established culture of winning and professionalism might be appealing to Uncle Drew for the long haul.