Report: Kyrie Irving’s trade stock boosted by off-court growth

The Cleveland Cavaliers would have preferred that news of Kyrie Irving’s trade request never got out, that way interested parties wouldn’t view them as desperate to unload the star point guard. But based on some of the information teams are reportedly getting back on Irving, the news leaking might not matter.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was told by sources that teams doing their research on Irving are are getting back “better, if not perfect” reports about the way the he has matured off the court. While there were once concerns about Irving partying a bit too much, it sounds like those have gone by the wayside.

Among the consensus: Irving has a history of late nights and partying, but there’s no trail of missed practices, bloodshot eyes or hungover shootarounds. Most intel has come back that he has curbed those tendencies into his mid-20s, picking his spots more wisely. As a teammate, Irving can be moody, but most agree he’s ultimately invested. He hasn’t always loved deferring to James on the Cavaliers, or Kevin Durant in USA Basketball. This is the Kobe Bryant inside of him, and that’s part of the DNA that can be a blessing and a curse. Teams believe he’s smart, savvy and, above all, they believe he’s a winner.

Almost everyone Woj spoke with basically said Irving is worth any price tag the Cavs attach to him. One Eastern Conference point guard who said he does not like Irving personally advised a general manager to “trade a lot to get him.”

Irving, 25, has raised some questions by not wanting to play with LeBron James. The Cavs have been to the NBA Finals three straight years, and some teams might look at that and wonder why winning at the highest level isn’t enough for Irving. Chauncey Billups, who withdrew from consideration for an executive role in Cleveland, recently admitted he would be concerned about that.

While reports like this make it seem as though the Cavs will unload Irving at any cost, all it takes is two teams to want him badly enough. Unlike the situation with Carmelo Anthony in New York, Irving is only 25 and does not have a no-trade clause. Cleveland should be able to get plenty for him no matter how badly he wants out.