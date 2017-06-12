Kyrie Irving pays tribute to LeBron James after Finals loss

LeBron James has been a major influence on Kyrie Irving, and the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard made that clear after the team’s Game 5 loss.

Irving spoke at length about James, discussing everything he’d learned from the veteran player both on the court and off — and it’s clear from his comments that there is a deep appreciation there.

Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving with an amazing tribute to LeBron James pic.twitter.com/XXZan1lwHE — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 13, 2017

Few have seen or done more in this game than James, who has been under immense scrutiny since the day he entered the league. The relationship is clearly mutually beneficial as well. You can tell that, even after James is gone, the Cavaliers will be in good hands if and when Irving is the team’s undisputed leader. LeBron has a lot to do with that.