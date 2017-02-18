Kyrie Irving hints he was trolling when stating that the Earth is flat

Kyrie Irving’s comments about the earth being flat sparked quite the frenzy online, and on Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard hinted that that was exactly what he wanted.

Irving said Saturday that he’s well aware that it is scientifically impossible for the Earth to be flat, and seemed amused that his comments had become a story.

“It would be scientifically impossible, which I’m totally aware of that,” Irving said Saturday, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. “I just feel like the fact that it’s even a conversation is hilarious. That that could actually be news. It’s hilarious.”

Irving never really clarified his beliefs or motives, but he certainly seemed to imply that he just wanted to see if he could cause a fuss.

“There’s just so many real things going on, things that are going on that’s changing the shape of our lives,” Irving said. “I think sometimes it gets skewed because of who we are in the basketball world. ‘Oh man, what does he actually think? I don’t like Kyrie Irving because he thinks that the world is flat, or he thinks that the world can’t be wrong.’

“I know the science … The fact that that can be real news and people are actually asking me that. It’s a social phenomenon, what do you think about it? Are you going to try and protect your image? No, it doesn’t matter.”

At first, we wondered if maybe Irving should be spending time looking up science facts with Von Miller. If this was all a giant practical joke, well, well-played, Kyrie.