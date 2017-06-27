La La Anthony says she remains ‘best of friends’ with Carmelo

Carmelo Anthony and his wife may end up getting a divorce eventually, but La La insists a split would never harm the couple’s friendship.

In an appearance on the “Wendy” show with Wendy Williams Tuesday, La La Anthony all but confirmed that she is currently separated from Carmelo. However, she said the two are not in the process of getting divorced.

“Not right now,” La La said. “Marriages are tough — you know that, we all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We’re just going through a (tough) time right now, but him and I are the best of friends and our number one commitment is to our son Kiyan. We have to set an example for Kiyan and that’s what’s most important.”

La La said that Kiyan, the 10-year-old son she has with Carmelo, remains both hers and Carmelo’s top priority. She also praised the New York Knicks star for being an excellent father.

“I would absolutely never say a bad thing about my husband,” La La said. That’s my son’s father and he is an amazing dad. You could not ask for a better dad.”

When asked if there is a chance she could work things out with Carmelo, La La did not rule anything out.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” she said. “I just know that we’re doing an incredible job of being parents to our son. We are the best of friends. I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with somebody that long and it just goes out the window. I love him with all of my heart.”

La La celebrated her birthday this week, and Carmelo referred to her as “MY EARTH” in an Instagram post.

I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe another year has passed. You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending Birthday wishes to MY EARTH @lala Love YOU #AVeryPOWERFulDay6/25 A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

When Williams asked about the rumors that Carmelo wants to get back together with La La, Mrs. Anthony joked by responding “why wouldn’t he?” Of course, the bizarre report about Carmelo being angry with some comments Chris Rock made about La La came up, and La La said it was overblown.

Meanwhile, Carmelo’s name continues to surface in trade rumors. It doesn’t seem like many teams are interested in giving up assets for him, so there’s a possibility the Knicks could end up buying him out.