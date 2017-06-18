Report: Lack of resolution between Cavs, David Griffin beginning to cause unrest

The Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin are edging closer and closer to the brink.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports Sunday that the lack of a resolution with regard to Griffin’s situation is beginning to “cause some unrest” in Cleveland.

Griffin, whose contract expires June 30, helped assemble the roster that has advanced to three straight NBA Finals and counting. It’s clear he wants a big raise for his efforts, but the Cavs seem content to stall for as long as possible.

The strategy has been successful to an extent — both the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly had interest in hiring Griffin as their new GM, but both posts have since been filled, thus lessening Griffin’s leverage. Still, time is running out with the draft in four days, free agency starting in less than two weeks, and the Cavs now also discussing this major trade option (which McMenamin notes that Griffin is still the one negotiating). A resolution better come quickly for the sake of all involved parties.