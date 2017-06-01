Ad Unit
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Report: Lakers actively seeking trade offers for Jordan Clarkson

June 1, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to clear out some room in their backcourt ahead of the NBA Draft.

The Huffington Post’s Jordan Schultz reports on Thursday that the Lakers are actively seeking trade offers for guard Jordan Clarkson.

Clarkson, who will turn 25 later this month, appeared in all 82 games for the Lakers in 2016-17, averaging 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He has three years and $37.5 million remaining on his contract.

While Clarkson has made noticeable improvements on the offensive end and seems to have the trust of head coach Luke Walton, he remains a largely one-dimensional two-guard whose defense comes and goes. With the Lakers in play to draft a Lonzo Ball, De’Aaron Fox, or Josh Jackson-type later this month, the much lower-ceiling Clarkson may wind up the odd man out.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus