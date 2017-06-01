Report: Lakers actively seeking trade offers for Jordan Clarkson

The Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to clear out some room in their backcourt ahead of the NBA Draft.

The Huffington Post’s Jordan Schultz reports on Thursday that the Lakers are actively seeking trade offers for guard Jordan Clarkson.

Per a source, #Lakers are not just "open-minded" to trading Jordan Clarkson, as has been reported, but are actively seeking out offers. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 1, 2017

Clarkson, who will turn 25 later this month, appeared in all 82 games for the Lakers in 2016-17, averaging 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He has three years and $37.5 million remaining on his contract.

While Clarkson has made noticeable improvements on the offensive end and seems to have the trust of head coach Luke Walton, he remains a largely one-dimensional two-guard whose defense comes and goes. With the Lakers in play to draft a Lonzo Ball, De’Aaron Fox, or Josh Jackson-type later this month, the much lower-ceiling Clarkson may wind up the odd man out.