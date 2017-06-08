Report: Lakers, Clippers ‘viable destinations’ for LeBron James

If LeBron James expects to win more NBA championships before he retires, one of two things is likely going to have to happen — the Cleveland Cavaliers get much better, or LeBron leaves town once again.

With the Cavs on the verge of being swept by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, rumors about LeBron jumping ship are popping up. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer says he spoke with multiple NBA sources who believe the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are both “viable destinations” for James if he chooses to not re-sign with the Cavs when he opts out of his deal next summer.

O’Connor lays out some fairly enticing arguments for why LeBron could join either L.A. team. With the Lakers, James would join a core of young players with enormous potential and could also team up with Paul George, who is reportedly leaning toward signing with his hometown team next summer.

If LeBron were to sign with the Clippers, O’Connor speculates that it would be in a scenario where he gets to play with his close friends Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony — aka the Banana Boat Boys. The Clippers could create the necessary cap space by working out a sign-and-trade deal for Blake Griffin, though that seems very unlikely.

One thing we do know is that LeBron is not against so-called “superteams.” He tried to create one in Cleveland with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, and it resulted in a championship last year. However, it doesn’t look it will be enough to knock off the Warriors going forward if they keep all of their players.

When asked on Thursday if he thinks the way the Warriors roster is composed is “unfair” to the rest of the league, LeBron did not take the bait.

“Is it fair? I don’t care. I think it’s great for our league,” James said. “Look at our TV ratings. Look at the money our league is pouring in. Guys are loving the game. Fans love the game. Who am I to say if it’s fair or not?”

LeBron already delivered on his promise to bring a championship to Cleveland. He could decide that all that matters at this point is winning as many rings as possible to try to chase Michael Jordan. Cavs fans should be encouraged by what James said last summer, but it’s fair to wonder if being dominated by a team that could keep its core together for years to come has caused him to change his stance.