Ad Unit
Thursday, July 20, 2017

Lakers reportedly competing with Cavs to sign Derrick Rose

July 20, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Derrick Rose

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly closing in on a potential deal with Derrick Rose, but they may need to stave off one final push from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rose has met with a number of teams this offseason, and the Lakers are among them. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Magic Johnson is still trying to sell Rose on signing with L.A. instead of the Cavs.

Shelburne went on to note than Cleveland is “strongly positioned” to get Rose. The Cavs have very little cap space remaining, so they would likely be looking to sign Rose for close to the veteran minimum.

Rose is still just 28 and is a former NBA MVP, but his health is obviously a major question. He’d have a better chance to contend for a title in Cleveland, though he is likely looking for an opportunity to get as much playing time as possible. If the Cavs see him as a bench player, he could decide to sign with the Lakers.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus