Lakers reportedly competing with Cavs to sign Derrick Rose

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly closing in on a potential deal with Derrick Rose, but they may need to stave off one final push from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rose has met with a number of teams this offseason, and the Lakers are among them. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Magic Johnson is still trying to sell Rose on signing with L.A. instead of the Cavs.

Obviously Lakers feel they have a shot at Rose b/c they can offer more playing time in a better environment after his tumultuous year in NY — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 20, 2017

Cleveland is in serious talks with Rose, per @WindhorstESPN and @wojespn so Lakers will have to sell their environment as better than Cavs — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 20, 2017

Shelburne went on to note than Cleveland is “strongly positioned” to get Rose. The Cavs have very little cap space remaining, so they would likely be looking to sign Rose for close to the veteran minimum.

Rose is still just 28 and is a former NBA MVP, but his health is obviously a major question. He’d have a better chance to contend for a title in Cleveland, though he is likely looking for an opportunity to get as much playing time as possible. If the Cavs see him as a bench player, he could decide to sign with the Lakers.