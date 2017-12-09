Lakers reportedly concerned LaVar Ball could undercut Luke Walton

Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton continues to shrug off LaVar Ball’s public criticism, but there are private concerns regarding the ongoing airing of grievances.

According to Bill Oram of the Orange County Register, there is some concern within the Lakers’ organization that Ball’s constant criticism of Walton could eventually undercut the coach’s relationship with Lonzo Ball.

There doesn’t seem to be any indication that this has happened yet. Indeed, the Lakers have been careful about ignoring most of LaVar Ball’s public criticisms, feeling that responding to them would only give them weight and legitimacy.

Walton himself has handled the situation about as adeptly as one could expect him to. The Lakers should have and probably did know that these sorts of headaches were coming, and they just have to hope Lonzo is mature enough to ignore or compartmentalize what his father says and focus on what his coach is saying to him.