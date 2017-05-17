Report: Lakers will also consider De’Aaron Fox with No. 2 overall pick

De’Aaron Fox may be trampling on Lonzo Ball’s hopes and dreams once again.

Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress reports on Wednesday that while Ball is the “heavy favorite” to be chosen by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick, the Lakers will also take a “long, hard look” at Fox and are hoping for a head-to-head workout between the two.

Word out of LA is Lonzo Ball is heavy favorite at #2, but will take a long hard look at De'Aaron Fox too. Hoping for a head to head workout. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 17, 2017

A Ball-Lakers marriage seems to have been predetermined long ago by the higher order of the basketball universe. Tuesday was perhaps its biggest step towards coming to fruition when the Lakers secured the No. 2 pick in the draft lottery (causing the Internet to react thusly).

But Fox has been a thorn in Ball’s side before — who can forget the way he thoroughly sonned Ball one-on-one when Kentucky outed UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen of this year’s NCAA Tournament? And though it’s unlikely he actually does leapfrog over Ball and into Lakerland, what a story it would be if Fox laughed in the face of fate and got the better of his fellow guard once more.