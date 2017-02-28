Lakers reportedly expected to target Kyle Lowry over summer

Steve Nash and Gary Payton are the only All-Star point guards that the Los Angeles Lakers have had on their roster in the 21st century, but that could change as soon as this offseason.

According to a report by Sean Deveney of the Sporting News on Tuesday, the Lakers are expected to target Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry over the summer. Deveney also adds that Lowry was “very interested” in signing with them in 2014 but was ultimately “scared off by the lack of a direction.”

But times have changed in Los Angeles following the restructuring of the Lakers front office, and they should have at least close to a max-level slot available heading into the offseason. The Lakers do already have a young point guard in need of development in the 21-year-old D’Angelo Russell and could also pick near the of top of next June’s PG-heavy draft. But Russell is capable of playing either guard position, and the Lakers may not even be able to hang onto their top-three protected selection.

As for Lowry, an impending unrestricted free agent, his future in Toronto is in flux with the recent wrist injury he suffered. The Raptors also have to worry about the newly-acquired Serge Ibaka’s free agency this summer and have already committed major long-term money to DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas, and DeMarre Carroll. While it’s difficult to envision Lowry leaving Toronto and his bromance with DeRozan, he may just choose whatever path is best for him financially as a soon-to-be-31-year-old due for perhaps his last big contract in the NBA.