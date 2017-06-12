Report: Lakers impressed with Dennis Smith, hoping to work out Markelle Fultz

Lonzo Ball may be the favorite to land with the Los Angeles Lakers at the No. 2 overall spot in the upcoming NBA Draft, but the team continues to take closer looks at the other top young players in the country.

Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reported over the weekend that the Lakers hosted Dennis Smith Jr. for a workout and were “very impressed” with the former N.C. State point guard. The Lakers have also worked out former Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox and are still hoping to score a meeting with Washington’s Markelle Fultz, who is expected to go first overall to the Boston Celtics and said he is only working out for them.

“They have some decisions to make,” a source told Zagoria.

Smith, who averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds last season, spoke highly of getting a chance to meet Magic Johnson.

“I think I could learn a ton from him,” Smith said. “He had the one of the greatest minds to ever play, if not the greatest. And there’s a lot I could learn from him and I would love to have the opportunity.”

Again, Ball is still considered the favorite to come off the board at No. 2. That said, we have heard some reports over the last several days that make it seem like the pick may not be as much of a lock as initially believed.