Report: Warriors, Rockets interested if Jose Calderon bought out

At 35 years old and in his 12th season in the league, Jose Calderon may finally get his chance to compete for an NBA championship.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports on Saturday that the Los Angeles Lakers are exploring their buyout options with Calderon. Stein also adds that the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets would be interested if the Spanish point guard can indeed secure his release.

Story going online now: The Lakers and veteran guard Jose Calderon are exploring their buyout options, ESPN has learned. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 25, 2017

ESPN sources say Golden State and Houston would emerge as suitors for Jose Calderon if the Spaniard guard indeed secures his release from LA — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 25, 2017

Calderon has made just 24 appearances for the Lakers this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.1 assists a game. There’s little reason for him to be on a rebuilding team, so it makes sense to let Calderon loose to join a contender.

Though he has become a net negative in virtually every on-court category except perhaps for three-point shooting and distributing, Calderon, who has been mentioned as a possible target elsewhere in recent weeks, could bring a much-needed veteran savvy to one of those aforementioned Western teams.