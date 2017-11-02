Lakers’ Larry Nance Jr suffers broken bone in thumb

Larry Nance Jr. suffered a broken bone in the first metacarpal on his left thumb during the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Nance left the game midway through the third quarter and did not return. The team later announced that X-rays on Nance’s hand were positive and showed a fracture in the first metacarpal on his left thumb.

X-ray’s were positive for a fracture of the 1st metacarpal on the left hand of Larry Nance, Jr. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 3, 2017

Nance had seven points and five rebounds in 19 minutes before his injury. The third-year forward was averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton sounded bummed about the injury after the game.