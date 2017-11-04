Lakers’ Larry Nance Jr provides positive update following surgery

Larry Nance Jr provided a positive update via Twitter on Saturday after undergoing surgery on his hand.

Nance broke the second metacarpal on his left hand during Thursday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He underwent surgery on Friday and says he will “be back in no time!”

Surgery went well, I’ll be back in no time! Thanks to everyone for the well wishes! They’re greatly appreciated! — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) November 4, 2017

Nance is in his third season since being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round in 2015. He was averaging a career-best 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season prior to his injury.

Nance is expected to be out 4-6 weeks.