Report: Lakers likely to trade Lou Williams before deadline

The LA Lakers may soon have to delete “Skip To My Lou” from their iPods.

According to a report by Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype on Tuesday citing an anonymous general manager, the Lakers have shopped guard Lou Williams and “seem likely” to trade him before the February 23 deadline.

Williams, the ex-Sixth Man of the Year, has been a powder keg off the Lakers’ bench this season with averages of 18.4 points (tops on the team) and 3.1 assists per game on 44.0 percent from the field and a career-high 38.1 percent from deep. But he only has one more year of team control after this one and probably won’t factor into the Lakers’ long-term agenda at 30 years old.

There will always be a market for the kind of instant second unit scoring punch that Williams can provide, especially during this time of year. As such, the Lakers would be wise to cash in their chips on the LeSean McCoy antagonizer in order to create more playing time for D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson as well as to open up a slot ahead of the point-guard heavy 2017 Draft (provided that they can hang onto their top-3 protected pick).

Image via Lou Williams on Instagram