Lakers reportedly looking to trade for Paul George

The Los Angeles Lakers are the heavy favorite to land Paul George if and when the All-Star swingman hits free agency next summer, but that may not stop the team from trying to acquire him sooner.

Marc Stein and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN are reporting that the Lakers have engaged the Indiana Pacers in trade talks involving George leading up to Thursday’s NBA Draft.

League sources tell @RamonaShelburne and me: The Pacers and Lakers have engaged on Paul George trade talks in advance of Thursday's draft. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

The Lakers likely fear the possibility of the Pacers trading George to another team. While that team would be running the risk of only getting George as a one-year rental player, there’s always a chance George could be convinced to stay. L.A. doesn’t want that happening, so Magic Johnson may have to pay to prevent it.

Of the five possible places we believe George could end up, the Lakers are low on the list. That could change if they get the sense that George might go to a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers and be convinced to sign an extension.