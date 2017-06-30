Report: Lakers not expecting to trade for Paul George

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they want Paul George, but it appears they are willing to wait another year to land the star swingman.

As Mark Medina of the LA Daily News wrote this week, the Lakers are positioning themselves to have as much salary cap space as possible to pursue potential free agents like George, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook next offseason. They also want to work toward developing their young roster, which means not giving up major assets in a trade for George.

More from Medina:

To be smart in free agency, the Lakers also have set their eyes on two realities. The Lakers are not expecting to acquire George from the Indiana Pacers amid their insistence on keeping Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. With their hopes set on George becoming available next summer, the Lakers want to pursue players who fit specific criteria that would accelerate the young roster’s development. … … But at what cost? The Lakers want to minimize multi-year contracts, but they are open to spending a bit more as a way to compensate for a one-year deal. As much as they want to attract elite stars again in 2018, the Lakers are also intent on acquiring veterans who will have a positive influence on their young roster.

The worst-kept secret in basketball is that George — who grew up in L.A. — wants to play for the Lakers. That’s the reason teams are unwilling to give up much for him as a one-year rental and also the reason the Lakers don’t want to give up anything when they could just sign George as a free agent next summer.

Several teams are interested in George, and one of those teams reportedly believes they can convince the 27-year-old to sign an extension. By refusing to give up young players or future draft picks, the Lakers are betting on George not changing his mind over the course of the next year.