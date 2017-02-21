Lakers replace Jim Buss with Magic Johnson, fire Mitch Kupchak

Magic Johnson made it clear from the moment he was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers that he wants to take over the team’s basketball operations department, and he is getting his wish.

The Lakers announced on Tuesday that they have named Johnson their President of Basketball Operations. In doing so, they relieved both co-owner Jim Buss and former general manager Mitch Kupchak of their duties.

“Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” Jeanie Buss, Jim’s sister, said in a press release. “Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me. Our search for a new General Manager to work with Earvin and Coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new General Manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new General Manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness.”

Jeanie added that her brother Jim will remain with the team as an owner.

“Jim loves the Lakers,” she said. “Although he will no longer be responsible for basketball personnel decisions, he is an owner of this team and we share the same goal: returning the Lakers to the level of greatness our father demanded. Our fans deserve no less.”

Jim Buss said in July 2015 that he would step down in two years if the Lakers had not made a serious run, and the team is on its way to missing the postseason once again. Johnson trashed Buss for years on Twitter over his decisions, so you knew Magic would not have taken the job with the Lakers if Buss was going to remain in his role.

With a major shakeup now in full swing, it will be interesting to see if Johnson sticks to his guns with the first move he said he would make.