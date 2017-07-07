Report: Lakers have significant interest in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is suddenly an unrestricted free agent, and one somewhat surprising suitor has emerged.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Friday that the Lakers have “significant interest” in a one-year “balloon” deal with Caldwell-Pope, whose rights were renounced by the Detroit Pistons after their trade for Avery Bradley.

Sources: If Caldwell-Pope's willing to do a one-year balloon deal, the Los Angeles Lakers have significant interest in pursuing him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Caldwell-Pope, 24, averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists a game in 2016-17. Perhaps his biggest strength is his perimeter defense, an area where the Lakers are badly lacking. But the former No. 8 overall pick will have other wooers, and a one-year deal may not be particularly attractive to him.