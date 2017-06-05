Report: Lakers still likely to draft Lonzo Ball

The Ball family is reportedly set to get their wish after all.

The Los Angeles Lakers are still likely to select Lonzo Ball No. 2 overall, according to a new report, refuting rumors that the organization was souring on him and his family.

Every NBA front office person I have talked to still expects the Lakers to draft Lonzo Ball. Most said "those reports are just noise." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 5, 2017

This fits in much better with the conventional wisdom. An earlier report indicated that, as of now, the Lakers wouldn’t take him with the second pick, but it’s the time of year when various contradictory draft reports fly. Perhaps the Lakers will still throw a curveball on draft night, but Ball is a marketable local star with a team that needs all the talent it can get.