Report: Lakers still trying to sign Rajon Rondo after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The Los Angeles Lakers bolstered their backcourt on Tuesday by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a two-year deal, but that apparently has not stopped their pursuit of Rajon Rondo.

Shortly after word surfaced that the Lakers had signed Caldwell-Pope, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted that the team is still trying to find a way to add Rondo.

Sources: Despite committing $18M for Caldwell-Pope, Lakers still trying to find a way to sign Rondo. Lakers have a $4.3M exception to use. https://t.co/4tGvW70sro — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2017

Wojnarowski reported earlier in the day that Rondo had met with Lakers president Magic Johnson, which would indicate the level of interest is high. That would be consistent with what we have heard over the past few weeks.

The Lakers are trying to stick to one-year deals for players to they can have as much salary cap space as possible for next summer’s loaded free agent pool. The belief is that will try to sign both LeBron James and Paul George.

Rondo, 31, averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game with the Chicago Bulls last season. He was largely responsible for the Bulls jumping out to a 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, but a thumb injury forced him to miss the remainder of the series. Rondo has been linked to several other teams since the Bulls waived him.