Report: Lakers looking to trade Nick Young for 2nd-round pick

Magic Johnson is wasting no time putting his stamp on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The same day he was named the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Magic traded Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets for Corey Brewer and a pick. Now the latest reports say Magic is not done dealing.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that the Lakers are seeking a second-round pick for Nick Young.

Young is in his fourth season with the Lakers and averaging 13.4 points per game this season. He’s also shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 41.5 percent on threes — his best marks since joining the Lakers.

Young, 31, is making $5.4 million this season and has a reasonable player option for $5.67 million next season. He would give interested teams a good scorer off the bench, so long as he fits in with the coach — unlike his situation with Byron Scott.