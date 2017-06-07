Report: Lakers plan to work out De’Aaron Fox

The Los Angeles Lakers are doing their due diligence at the top of the NBA Draft.

According to Mark Medina of Inside So Cal, the Lakers plan to work out Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox on June 13, and will also spend Thursday looking at Kansas swingman Josh Jackson.

There is plenty of reason for the Lakers to keep Fox in the picture. He is a better defender than the other player heavily linked to the Lakers, Lonzo Ball, and they came away impressed with the Kentucky guard after interviewing him at the NBA’s pre-draft combine in May.

At this point, Ball likely remains the favorite, though Fox offers plenty of upside as well. We’ve known for a while that he’s on the Lakers’ radar, and with good reason.