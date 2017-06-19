Report: Lakers have ‘expressed zero interest’ in trading out of No. 2

With the dust now settling around the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, it sounds like the Los Angeles Lakers will be content to pick at No. 2.

Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer reported Monday that the Lakers are showing no inclination to trade out of No. 2, with Lonzo Ball set to be on the table for them.

League sources say the Lakers have expressed zero interest in trading the No. 2 pick at this juncture. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 19, 2017

Rumor had it that the Lakers actually wanted to move up to No. 1, but the Philadelphia 76ers beat them to the punch. Ball, a hometown guy who dreamed of playing for the Lakers, is likely going to be their consolation prize, and not a bad one.