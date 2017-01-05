Lamar Odom reportedly checks out of rehab, is doing ‘much better’

Lamar Odom has reportedly completed his latest stint in rehab and is heading home to Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Odom finished his 35-day program at a rehabilitation center in San Diego on Thursday and is said to be feeling “much better.”

Odom decided to check himself back into rehab over a month ago amid reports that he was once again struggling with addiction. He is said to have been fearful of a relapse with the anniversary of the death of his infant son having come up in December.

It has been more than a year since Odom nearly died of a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in October 2015. He has since finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. In a recent interview that is expected to air in full at some point now that Odom has completed his rehab, the former NBA star opened up about his battle with drugs and alcohol. You can see a portion of the interview here.

Here’s hoping Odom’s latest course of treatment helps get him on the right path.