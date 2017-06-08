Lamar Odom’s daughter says father’s drug use was ‘humiliating’

Lamar Odom has been a mainstay in the media for all the wrong reasons for the past several years, and that has been very difficult for members of his family. Odom’s daughter, Destiny, opened up about that recently.

Destiny, 17, said in a PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly feature that she dealt with ridicule after Lamar began dating Khloe Kardashian. She says it became “humiliating” after her father’s battle with drug addiction became public.

“There were regular snide comments at school,” Destiny said. “And when his addiction became public, then it became a social media thing. Even people that I thought were my friends were saying stuff on social media. It was humiliating.”

Destiny was used to her family being in the public spotlight because of Lamar’s status as an NBA star, but she says Lamar marrying Khloe took things to a new level.

“Things changed when my dad married Khloe. Things were a lot more public,” she said. “When your dad’s an NBA player that’s already enough, but when he’s marrying a reality TV star, things are so public and you don’t have a private life anymore.

“It was crazy that my dad was getting married to this woman that I used to watch religiously. It was such a whirlwind, really.”

It has been well over a year since Lamar nearly died of a drug overdose, and all indications have been that he is doing much better. Destiny hasn’t seen her father in about two months, but she said she has told him she wants him to get help. Lamar is trying to land an NBA coaching gig, though it doesn’t seem like he is close to making that happen.